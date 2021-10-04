UPDATE (CBS46) — As of 6 p.m. ET, it appears that many users are able to access Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp again. However, it does not appear that the issue is fully resolved.
Facebook has not explained why their social media apps were down for several hours on Monday afternoon. Some experts have said it was a Domain Name System issue.
Shortly before 4 p.m., Chief Technical Officer Mike Schroepfer posted an apology to Twitter.
“Anytime you see an outage you have to wonder what’s causing that and why,” said Senior Vice President of Compliance Point and Cyber Security Expert Greg Sparrow. “Certainly, there are very legitimate technical reasons you might see an outage like this but there is also definitely more malicious activity that could be occurring that could be causing an outage that could have resulted in a breach of data that’s certainly a possibility in this scenario.”
Some experts believe that the tri-outage of all three Facebook Apps simultaneously is not a coincidence,
“The chances of this being from somebody on the outside is very slim because they’re three different companies, Facebook Instagram and WhatsApp,” said Gregory Evans, Director of National Cyber Security. “They’re run on 3 different networks. Not connected. If one goes down, it’s not gonna affect the other one whatsoever.”
Evans believes that the fact that the outage comes less than 24 hours after a scolding 60-minute interview that aired Sunday night where a former Facebook Operations Manager Frances Haugen said that Facebook prioritizes hateful and angry speech in order to generate interactions and click, serving profit over public good, is not a coincidence.
“The thing I saw at Facebook over and over again was there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook,” said Haugen. “And Facebook, over and over again, chose to optimize for its own interests, like making more money.”
White House Secretary Jen Psaki chimed in on the newfound Facebook allegations Monday afternoon:
“They validate the significant concern that the president and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed about how social media giants operate and the power they've amassed,” said Psaki. “Reports in recent weeks, and I think, obviously, the whistleblower came forward last night in the report, about efforts to attract young users and negative effects on teenagers' mental health are certainly troubling.”
*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible— Mike Schroepfer (@schrep) October 4, 2021
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp appear to be down right now around the United States and beyond
Reports began flooding social media around 11:45 a.m. ET, according to DownDetector.com.
Facebook tweeted at 12:22 p.m. that they are aware of the situation and are working on it.
We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021
Multiple security experts have pointed to a Domain Name System problem as the possible culprit, according to CNN Business.
