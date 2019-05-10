ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In honor of birthdays, Facebook is visiting local bakeries across the nation on Friday to give away a delicious treat.
Facebook announced their global launch of “birthday stories” in which family and friends can send digital birthday cards, photos or videos to loved ones on their special day.
They are teaming up with CamiCakes to celebrate their new launch by giving away free cupcakes to customers who visit the cupcake shop in Buckhead.
According to Facebook, it doesn't need to be your birthday to join the fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.