FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. Facebook's quasi-independent oversight board last week said the company was justified in suspending Trump because of his role in inciting deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. But it told Facebook to specify how long the suspension would last, saying that its “indefinite” ban on the former president was unreasonable. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)