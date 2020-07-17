Alchemix facility fire

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire crews are battling a large facility fire that has sent billowing clouds of smoke above the treeline near the Atlanta airport. 

Clayton County dispatch says the blaze appears to be at the Alchemix, a Nitro Quimica Co., facility in the 2300 block of West Point Ave. The company handles nitrocellulose, a highly flammable compound, which is used for the manufacturing of guncotton, explosives for rockets, and other propellants. 

Injuries have not been reported, nor has a cause of fire.

Despite its close proximity to the airport, flight operations have not been impacted.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.