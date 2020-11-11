It is more than a week after Election Day and some Georgia counties still haven't officially finished counting ballots in the presidential race.
It comes amid allegations about voter fraud circulating around the country after an already contentious election season.
The federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has stepped in, aiming to help people get the facts. They recently released a rumor control page to debunk voter fraud allegations.
"There are measures in place to ensure that you can vote, and your vote is counted correctly," CISA director Chris Krebs said. "You should have confidence in the integrity of the process, and don't overreact to claims that exaggerate the importance of significant events."
The CISA tackled the rumors to separate fact from fiction:
The rumor: “If results as reported on election night change over the ensuing days or weeks, the process is hacked or compromised, so I can’t trust the results."
That is false. Election results reporting happened much slower this year because of the pandemic and the use of more mail in ballots, which took longer to count.
However, those ballots were received before 7 p.m. On Election Day, making them legal.
The rumor: "Votes are being cast on behalf of dead people and these votes are being counted."
That has not been proven. Election officials regularly remove deceased individuals from voter registration rolls based on death records.
President Trump’s campaign on Wednesday released information about a handful of ballots from dead voters that were illegally cast. Georgia's Secretary of State’s office says they are looking into it -- but there has been no evidence of large numbers of ballots cast by deceased voters in Georgia -- that would change the outcome of the election.
And those are just the facts.
