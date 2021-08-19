ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As students begin returning to school, faculty at Spelman College in Atlanta is taking matters into their own hands amid a lack of guidance from leadership on safety protocols.
In a statement to students, a council on the behalf of Spelman faculty described a lack of "clear and enforceable protocol" in regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With the Delta variant of the virus continuing to spread, faculty made the decision to forego in-person instruction, opting to use alternative methods to deliver course material to students.
The letter says that while the faculty is committed to teaching, they will not do so in-person until school leadership provides acceptable responses to their health and safety concerns.
Their statement to Spelman students can be read below:
Dear Spelman Students,
The faculty at Spelman College were excited about returning to in-person instruction. However, much to our disappointment, faculty have not received clear and enforceable protocol and safety guidelines that will ensure our health and wellbeing when teaching face-to-face. While awaiting acceptable responses to these concerns, we have decided not to teach in-person. Most faculty will use alternative instructional methods for course delivery.
Faculty continue to be committed to excellence in teaching and delivering the Spelman Promise. We will do our best to ensure a speedy resolution to these issues so that we can resume in-person teaching.
Wishing you a safe and successful academic year!
Faculty Council
(on behalf of Spelman Faculty)
