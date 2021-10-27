ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In a major reversal, three major Georgia universities have notified faculty members that many of them are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to letters sent to staff members this week at the University of Georgia, Georgia State University, and Georgia Tech, the vaccine mandate announced in September by the Biden Administration covers institutions that receive federal funding.
The move comes at state leaders are expected to legally challenge the federal vaccine mandate.
CBS46 reached out to Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia State University and University of Georgia but none released an official public statement on the matter. CBS46 was able to confirm the vaccine requirement from letters sent to staff Tuesday.
"The clock is ticking if we're going to hit the Dec. 8 deadline," said Janet Frick. She's a UGA professor who is among the hundreds of staff members who got an email which states the school will follow the federal mandate by implementing its own university mandate because the institution relies on hundreds of millions in federal funding and grants.
Similar wording was used in notifications sent to GSU and Georgia Tech faculty, a big shift for all three schools which until now, did not mandate masks or vaccines, though they strongly encouraged both.
Frick recalled that a few of her colleagues quit because of what they believed were a lack of safety measures.
"The Board of Regents basically said, 'No, you're not allowed to have a vaccine mandate at UGA. You're not allowed to have mask mandates.' I can't require a student to wear a mask in my own office."
Now, according to the vaccine mandate letters, not only will workers have to get the shot, the schools will need to set masking rules in accordance to CDC guidelines.
But professors say they're still confused about who will be exempted under the mandate.
University administrators told employees more direction will be released in the coming weeks as they work to understand whether all staff need to be vaccinated or just those directly paid or involved with federally funded projects.
"It took us until October 26th to get any communication about it and what we got was not clear on who is covered and who is not," Frick said. "Some people will say COVID-19 is over, things are better but we all thought that in June, didn't we?"
She added, "Until we have a much higher proportion vaccinated, I don't think we can rest easy."
Gov. Brian Kemp has repeatedly said the state will challenge the federal mandate with all legal measures. CBS46 reached out to the governor's office and is waiting for a comment on any possible litigation.
