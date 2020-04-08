FAIRBURN, Ga. (CBS46) An employee of the Fairburn Police Department has passed away from complications of the coronavirus.
Cheryl Catron, a civilian administrative aid for the department, left work last Wednesday after falling ill. She was hospitalized the next day and later passed away on Friday. Family members say Catron tested positive for the coronavirus.
As a precaution, administrative offices are closed and several staff members are also self-quarantining.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been created to help assist her family with expenses.
