Fairburn, GA (CBS46) A Fairburn Police officer is hospitalized after he was struck by a fleeing vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Quik Trip location on the 7900 block of Senoia Road in Fairburn.
According to police, the officer was checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. When he approached the vehicle, the driver exited and was told to get back inside.
The driver went back inside and an altercation ensued between the driver and the officer. The driver hit the gas and the officer fell out of the vehicle. The driver then ran over the officer and fled the scene.
The vehicle was later found abandoned a few miles from the scene. It was rented from a company in Memphis, Tennessee.
The officer was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. He was last listed in serious condition.
The suspect, later identified as Taurean McShan, has yet to be taken into custody.
Police are searching for a burgundy, 2019 Ford F-250 pickup truck with a side panel missing.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Fairburn Police Department at 770-964-1441.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.