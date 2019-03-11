Fairburn, GA (CBS46) Many residents in the Fulton County community of Fairburn say an intersection in the area is too dangerous and they want a traffic light installed.
Over the weekend, many people held signs and handed out flyers on North Highway 92 at the intersection with Campbellton Road.
One resident who spoke with CBS46, Tommy Sheats, says the effort is much more personal for him. His wife of 44 years was killed at the intersection two years ago.
"She was he patriarch of out family.," said Sheats. "She is now gone and we've lost that and we can't bring her back. But what we are going to try and do is make certain that this doesn't happen to anybody else and they don't have to go through the grief that me and my family is going through."
The group of protesters says every one they talked to wants a light at the intersection, including police officers, city leaders and GDOT officials.
City officials told CBS46 News that they hope to have a traffic light installed at the intersection by mid-summer.
