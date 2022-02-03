FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fairburn residents tell CBS46 they are spotting coyotes in their neighborhoods!
One woman's camera got video of coyotes lurking in her backyard.
7-year-old Coco is chihuahua and shih-tzu mix.
"She's very feisty," said Tracy Porter, who saw coyotes in her backyard.
One night, Coco went outside, and that's when Porter's husband noticed something was terribly wrong.
"He heard her barking a little bit on the side, like she normally does. Then she went from barking to yelping, like in pain," said Porter. "All of a sudden, the screaming stopped."
Coco was nowhere to be found. The family set up a camera in the backyard hoping to find their beloved dog, when they spotted what appeared to be coyotes.
"They were right in the backyard; it was two of them," said Porter.
Their neighborhood's homeowner association hired trackers to come help, but so far haven't been able to find the animals that may have killed Coco.
"I don't want another neighbor to go through what I went through, to lose their pet," said Porter. "I want the coyotes caught."
You can reach out to the "Atlanta Coyote Project" and report any coyote sightings, here.
The Georgia Wildlife Resource Division provided this link to a nuisance trapper list for those who are concerned about wildlife they are seeing in the area.
If someone wishes to get wildlife advice about resolving any conflict issue, they can call the main office at 1-800-366-2661.
