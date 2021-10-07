ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The well known "Faith and Blue" weekend may be coming to a city near you soon.
The National Faith and Blue Weekend, which has been called the “largest and most collaborative police community outreach project in American history,” aims to strengthen neighborhoods through two key pillars of the community – houses of worship and law enforcement.
Faith & Blue Weekend is a national event with activities in communities across the country that bring together law enforcement and residents to build connections, create mutual understanding, and to enhance justice and reconciliation.
Several cities and counties across the metro-Atlanta area - Dekalb County, Clayton County, Forest Park, Lagrange and Canton - are participating in this year's events.
DeKalb County Police Department teamed up with local faith leaders for the following events:
- 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 8 - Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker
- 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 9 - House of Hope Atlanta, 4650 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur
“This is a great opportunity to work along with our faith-based organizations to show our dedication and commitment to the citizens and the community we serve,” Chief Mirtha V. Ramos said.
In Clayton County, Faith and Blue events kick off on Saturday, October 9 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., with their 2nd Annual Food Drive at the Christian Life Center Worldwide located at 6337 Hwy 42, Rex, GA 30273 -.
The Clayton County Police Department and several our faith-based partners from around the county will provide much needed food and supplies to families in need of assistance during these trying times.
This is a free event that is open to the public.
Forest Park Police Department has partnered with Faith & Blue to bring National Faith & Blue Weekend to Forest Park from October 8-11.
These events kick off with Coffee with the Chief from 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. at the BP Gas Station located at 4950 Old Dixie Hwy, Forest Park, GA, 30297.
On Saturday, October 9 is the Community Unity Day from 1:30 p.m -4:30 p.m. at Forest Park Police Dept. located at 320 Cash Memorial Blvd., Forest Park, GA, 30297.
There will be free food, raffles, employment opportunities, free giveaways, community resources, COVID testing/vaccinations, movies, family fun, Police demonstrations, blood pressure checks and a game truck!
Click here for more information.
In LaGrange, the LaGrange Police Department, Troup County Sheriff’s Department and Georgia State Patrol are hosting their annual Faith & Blue event Sunday, October 10 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Sweetland Amphitheatre. The public is invited to attend.
And finally, the city of Canton will host a Faith and Blue Canned Food Drive for MUST Ministries October 9 from 9:00 am. to 2:00 p.m. in the Canton PD Building Back Parking Lot located at 151 Elizabeth Street.
