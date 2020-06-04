ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) As protests continue throughout metro Atlanta, discussions are now underway to create legislation to spark big picture policy change.
“People are not just in the street because of the death of George Floyd," said protest organizer Devin Barrington-Ward. "So if people are thinking that’s why we're in the street they’re missing the moment, they’re missing the message,” added Barrington-Ward.
He says their goal isn’t just raising awareness about police brutality but to also call for policy change.
“It’s the compounded oppression of black people, it’s the compounded oppression of poor people, it’s a compounded operation of our marginalized people in this country, in the state, and in the city,” said Barrington- Ward.
Thursday state faith leaders from multiple denominations held a virtual press conference. They hoped it would encourage lawmakers to pass hate crime legislation.
“We begin by calling on the state of Georgia to pass a bipartisan hate crime bill, more specifically for Georgia legislators to present, pass, and implement HB 426 which is on the table. You have a responsibility to the citizens of Georgia and an opportunity to make Georgia a better place to live for all the generations to come,” said Rabbi Peter Berg.
Currently Georgia is one of four states in the country that does not have a hate crime legislation. The bill has already passed the House but has been stuck in the Senate. But state lawmakers aren’t the only ones pushing policy change. U.S. Congressman Hank Johnson has proposed three bills he hopes will provide police accountability.
“He’s proposing a police accountability bill, a grand jury reform bill, and then he also has a bill for cooling off", said Xeron, Congressman Johnson’s director of External Affairs.
As for protesters, those like Barrington- Ward say they are not letting up till there is real change.
“People are in the streets for George Floyd but they’re also in the streets for the continued expansion a prison and jail‘s when we don’t expand our education system, when we don’t expand our recreational system, when we don’t provide assistance to seniors that they need it. So people are in the streets for those reasons, for the lack of affordable housing, there in the streets for the homelessness, there in the streets for the lack of health care,” he added.
