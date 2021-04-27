ATLANTA (CBS46)—A group of faith and civil rights leaders will hold a press conference Tuesday morning announcing a lawsuit against Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
According to a spokesperson representing the group, the plaintiffs hope to block the state’s implementation of Georgia’s new and controversial voting law, Senate Bill 202.
The lawsuit will be filed on behalf of several groups, including the Advancement Project National Office, Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference, Mijente, the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights, Faith in Action, and a coalition of churches.
“We believe this bill is a move to silence voters and their right to vote. This law attacks Black and Brown communities who used their voting power to create tremendous change in 2020,” said Jorge Vasquez, Power and Democracy Director for Advancement Project National Office.
Controversial parts of the new voting law include a provision that opponents say will limit drop boxes and also a section that outlaws food and water in the vicinity of a voting location.
The lawsuit comes as faith leaders called for a boycott of Georgia-based Home Depot, saying the home improvement giant hasn't done enough to oppose the state's new voting laws.
