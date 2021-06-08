  • Iyani Hughes

Faith leaders unite against new GA voting law

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A passionate crowd demanding change to Georgia's voting laws gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol, Thursday.

 
Faith leaders from over 1,000 Georgia churches united once again against Georgia's new voting law. Shanan Jones, of Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta said it is still unbelievable that it passed and the law is a blatant violation of voters' rights.
 
"Some grandmother that's been standing in line for 6 hours to vote, to give her some water would be a misdemeanor, just to think of this law and what it does-- it's a terrible bill," said Jones.
 

What Georgia Democrats condemn as voter suppression, their Republican counterparts label as the restoration of voter integrity.

State Rep. William Boddie, D-East Point, says the 2020 election saw massive turnout but there was not any widespread fraud. He says the results show what happens when Georgia voters go to the polls.

"It wasn't any voter mishandling, it was voters coming out to exercise their constitutional right to vote and cast their ballots that changed things in 2020. Fair, free elections," said Boddie.

Faith leaders have called for the boycott of Home Depot saying company officials haven't done enough to condemn new voting laws. They 
are also calling for the passage of the John Lewis Voting Right Act.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.