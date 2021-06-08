ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A passionate crowd demanding change to Georgia's voting laws gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol, Thursday.
What Georgia Democrats condemn as voter suppression, their Republican counterparts label as the restoration of voter integrity.
State Rep. William Boddie, D-East Point, says the 2020 election saw massive turnout but there was not any widespread fraud. He says the results show what happens when Georgia voters go to the polls.
"It wasn't any voter mishandling, it was voters coming out to exercise their constitutional right to vote and cast their ballots that changed things in 2020. Fair, free elections," said Boddie.
Faith leaders have called for the boycott of Home Depot saying company officials haven't done enough to condemn new voting laws. They
are also calling for the passage of the John Lewis Voting Right Act.
