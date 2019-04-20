ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The man who holds the record for the most receiving yards in Atlanta Falcons history, was arrested for traffic violations in Gwinnett County.
Roddy White, a 4-time Pro Bowler, was arrested on April 12 and charged with driving illegally in an HOV lane and driving on a suspended or revoked license.
White played his entire career with the Falcons and leads the team with 10,863 receiving yards over 11 seasons with the club.
He may not hold the record for much longer however. Current Falcons receiver Julio Jones is less than 100 yards away from topping his mark.
