ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fans who are planning to attend the Atlanta Falcons open practice Saturday will have a chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced Friday that they will be offering the Pfizer vaccine for all fans who have a ticket to attend the practice.
The vaccines will be administered at the 300 skybridge from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be a five dollar charge to attend the open practice; however, all ticket proceeds will to go to the Emory Research & Discovery Program, officials say.
Coach Arthur Smith along with Freddie Falcon, and the Falcons cheerleaders, will be onsite to address fans.
This event is open to the public; visit here for more information and to purchase tickets.
