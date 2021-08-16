Falcons become NFL's first fully-vaccinated team

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons have become the NFL's first team to have every player vaccinated.
The team will now be able to work out and socialize with one another without restrictions, will not have to be subjected to daily COVID-19 tests, will no longer have to quarantine if a player is in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, and will not have to wear masks at team facilities, according to team sources.
We have reached a 100-percent COVID-19 vaccination rate. https://t.co/9stG5womHQ— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 16, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.