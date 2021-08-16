Falcons become NFL's first fully-vaccinated team

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 20: Wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Roddy White #84 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrate after Jones catches a 20-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at the Georgia Dome on January 20, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons have become the NFL's first team to have every player vaccinated. 

The team will now be able to work out and socialize with one another without restrictions, will not have to be subjected to daily COVID-19 tests, will no longer have to quarantine if a player is in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, and will not have to wear masks at team facilities, according to team sources.

 

