NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 20: Wide receiver Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on after making a catch in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at the Georgia Dome on January 20, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

 Streeter Lecka

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons have confirmed earlier reports that WR Julio Jones is headed to the Tennessee Titans.

The Falcons tweeted the official news release at 1 p.m. Sunday saying, "We have agreed to terms to trade Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans for a compensation package that includes a 2022 second-round pick."

According to the release from the Falcons, Atlanta will get a second-round pick next year and a 2023 fourth-round pick for Jones and a sixth-round pick in 2023.

The Falcons' release also addressed the impact of the trade on the team's salary cap, since Jones was traded after June 1.

"It creates substantial 2021 salary-cap space and splits his cap hit to give the Falcons welcome relief over multiple seasons," the release said.

You can read the entire press release here.

The Titans made a much more emphatic announcement of the trade on their Twitter page, just after the Falcons announcement.

