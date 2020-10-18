MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons got their first win of the season Sunday, clobbering the Minnesota Vikings with a 40-23 win. The Falcons entered the game with zero wins and five losses, while the Vikings started the game with one win and four losses.
This comes as the Falcons' former coach Dan Quinn was dismissed by owner Arthur Blank on October 11. Sunday's game was the first for interim coach Raheem Morris since taking over the number one job.
Julio Jones started the game off strong in his first game of the season since an injury left him sidelined. Jones scored the first touchdown of the game after catching a pass from Quarterback Matt Ryan.
