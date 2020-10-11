Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 23: Quarterback Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks for a receiver against the Carolina Panthers during a NFL game at Bank of America Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images)

 Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Victory remains elusive for the Atlanta Falcons who now have a season record of 0-5 after losing to the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon.

The final score was 23-16.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.