ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – It’s been one of the biggest news stories of the week. The Atlanta Falcons got clobbered by the Rams on Sunday, suffering their fifth loss in a row. And fans are so hopeless that many didn’t even bother to show up.

According to Pro Football Reference, 71,856 tickets were sold for the Falcons versus Rams game. However, a sea of empty red seats says most of those ticket-holders opted to stay at home.

CBS46 reporter Fred Khalil was there at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday. He took this photo around the second half but noted there weren’t many fans there from the start.

⁦@AustinHooper18⁩ and ⁦@AtlantaFalcons⁩ after a 37-10 beating from ⁦@RamsNFL⁩ no fans around 2nd half not many from the start ⁦@cbs46⁩ pic.twitter.com/dmMcG5ywPG — fred kalil (@fredkalil) October 20, 2019

Most of us want to get something in return for the money we spent. So, for fans to pay for tickets and not show up is very telling. Fans are disheartened and for good reason.

On the bright side, people who want to see a game – or just experience Mercedes Benz Stadium – can do it for a great price. Ticket prices have taken a nosedive. Right now, on StubHub seats for this Sunday’s game against the Seahawks are as low as $53.

And they’re even cheaper for the Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Nov. 24 – thirty bucks on StubHub. Lowest-priced tickets jump back up to around $100 when they take on the New Orleans Saints Nov. 28. Most likely because ...well, it’s the Saints.

Even if the Falcons do win the next game, will that be enough to restore hope in their fans? Only time will tell.