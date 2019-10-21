ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- "Pretty fed up, its been a rough couple of years, I'm ready to have them out of town at this point,” says Austin Lotz who has been rooting for the Falcons for years.
Many fans have given up on their Falcons after a string of losses.
"It’s been heartbreaking especially seeing how much talent we have and going from the Superbowl to how we been looking, it's heartbreaking,” says Justin White.
With a 1 and 6 record, the Falcons have struggled to get anything going offensively and defensively.
“I’ve given up on the team. I’m not going to leave them. This season is done, time to start looking at the draft,” says Lotz.
