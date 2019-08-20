ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Preseason game number four is coming up for the Falcons on Thursday against the Washington redskins.
This upcoming game is usually when starters see the most playing time. We do know of a few players we won't see including Damontae Kazee, Kendall Sheffield, Russell gage, Foye Oluokun and Kaleb Mcgary. They will be held out because of injuries but none of them are serious; it's just precautionary.
Julio Jones however has been open about not playing in the preseason. After practice on Tuesday morning, Jones confirmed his agent, Jimmy Sexton was in Atlanta. There's no word yet on a new deal for Jones but having Sextonin in town should be taken as a good sign.
Jones' price tag went up when New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas signed a 5-year extension worth 100-million dollars a few weeks ago.
In the falcons last preseason game against the New York Jets, did have a few dropped passes; two of them in the end zone. Brian Hill and Justin Hardy couldn't make the catches. Behind Julio, Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley, someone must step up as the next receiver on the depth chart. We'll see who does that in couple of days. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
