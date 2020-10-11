ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – After a disastrous 0-5 start, the Atlanta Falcons fired General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and Dan Quinn after five full seasons as head coach of the team.
The Falcons made the announcement Sunday evening after a losing 23-16 against the Carolina Panthers.
BREAKING NEWS: General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach Dan Quinn have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 12, 2020
Arthur Blank speaks on the departure of Thomas Dimitroff and Dan Quinn. pic.twitter.com/UHCq95qBe9— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 12, 2020
The Falcons' firing of Dan Quinn has been all but finalized and an announcement could come Monday or Tuesday, a source told @TheAthletic. The Falcons have started 0-5 for the first time since 1997 and Quinn is 14-23 since 2018. @TheAthleticNFL— Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) October 11, 2020
Can confirm @JeffSchultzATL reporting that Arthur Blank is expected to move on from Dan Quinn in the next 24 hours barring a change of heart. GM also under consideration for in-season change as well I'm told— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 11, 2020
Quinn compiled a 43-42 record in Atlanta but started off the 2020 season 0-5 after starting the 2019 season 1-7. The Falcons have been above .500 only twice during Quinn’s tenue with the team, in 2016 and 2017. And only once in the Super Bowl-era has a team started 0-4 and still made the playoffs, the 1992 San Diego Chargers.
The team’s struggles in 2020 have been nothing short of epic in the annals of NFL history. After blowing a 29-10 lead in the second half of the Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys; the Falcons came back and blew a 26-10 lead going into the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. The two losses set an ignominious record for the Falcons as they became the first team in NFL history to blow a 15-plus point fourth quarter lead twice in a season.
“Decisions like these are very difficult, but the previous two seasons and start to this one have been especially hard for me because of the deep love, admiration and respect I and my family have for Dan, Thomas and their families,” said Arthur Blank, Falcons owner and chairman.
The Falcons franchise seems to have never recovered from the 2016 Super Bowl when the team blew a 28-3 lead in the second half against the New England Patriots before losing in overtime. Since that loss, the Falcons have gone 24-28 over three seasons and have not been able to get close to replicating the success of 2016.
Much of the blame for Quinn’s failures can be traced to his specialty when he came to the Falcons, defense. Since the 2017 season, the Falcons have ranked in the bottom half of the league in turnovers and over the last two seasons have ranked 31st and 21st respectively in third-down conversion percentage allowed. The defense ranked 28th and 19th respectively in red zone percentage conversions over the last two years as well.
For the Falcons, the focus now turns to salvaging what they can of this season and preparing for free agency and the NFL Draft next year. Unfortunately, the Falcons face some huge questions with the roster starting with quarterback Matt Ryan who has a $40 million cap hit next year along with Julio Jones and Jake Matthews who will count $43 million against the cap as well. As of October 6, the Flacons stand $26 million above the cap next year, according to Spotrac.com.
That will make rebuilding through free agency tough unless the team starts to clear out players or renegotiate contracts to reduce cap hits.
As for who would be the next Falcons head coach, the name that should be at the top of every general manager and owners wish list is Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy. He’s helped tutor and develop the league’s best quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and has learned under the tutelage of head coach Andy Reid. He’s also well-respected among players and his peers.
However, there will likely be a big market for the Chiefs coordinator as the Houston Texans have already fired their head coach/GM Bill O’Brien after his disastrous trades and performance in Houston.
The Falcons are now at a crossroads in the career of Ryan and Julio Jones. Where the team goes from here remains to be written.
