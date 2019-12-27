ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Arthur Blank has announced that Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn will return for the 2020 NFL season.
The news was announced on the team's Twitter feed Friday morning. The team also announced Raheem Morris has been named defensive coordinator.
BREAKING NEWS: GM Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach Dan Quinn to return in 2020.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 27, 2019
The Falcons are currently at 6-9, third place in the NFC South division. They'll finish the season on Sunday in Tampa Bay against the last-place Buccaneers.
Quinn has been the Falcons head coach since 2015 and owns a record of 42-37 over five seasons. The team made an appearance in Super Bowl LI, losing in spectacular fashion to the New England Patriots 34-28.
Dimitroff was named general manager in 2008. The team made the playoffs in his first season at the helm and have made the post season in six of his twelve seasons as general manager.
Arthur Blank released this statement in a press release Friday morning, regarding the retention of both Quinn and Dimitroff:
“Over the last two seasons our results on the field have not met our standard or the expectations of our fans. I understand our fans’ disappointment and frustration because I’ve felt every bit of it as well. That said, our focus must be on giving our franchise the best opportunity to win next year and beyond. I have long believed that continuity in leadership is very important across all our businesses and the football team is no different in that regard. After weighing several factors, including our team’s statistical turnaround and our players’ focus and effort the second half of the season, I feel the decision to retain Thomas and Dan, with Rich providing close day-to-day oversight of the football operation, will provide the timeliest route for the Atlanta Falcons to return to contention in 2020 and beyond."
“Every year we evaluate all our football operations and this year I have asked Rich to work closely with Thomas and Dan over the next couple of weeks to conduct a top-to-bottom review, inclusive of structure, processes, resourcing and personnel to identify whatever changes are necessary to enable us to compete consistently at the highest level. In my time as owner, and particularly since 2008, we have been one of the winningest teams in the NFC ranking fourth in wins and across the NFL, tied for seventh in wins, and that remains the only acceptable result for us now and in the future."
WATCH: Arthur Blank describes his decision (can't see the video? Click here)
Why did Arthur Blank make this decision?He explains. pic.twitter.com/sGVsjzLqg4— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 27, 2019
