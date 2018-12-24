Lawrenceville, GA (CBS46) Former Falcons running back Jamal Anderson has been arrested again, this time on charges of public intoxication.
Anderson was arrested Sunday morning and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail around 5:30 a.m.
He was released the same day after posting a $213 bond.
Anderson has been arrested several times on similar charges. He was arrested twice in 2012 on drunken driving charges after he stopped his vehicle in the middle of a highway.
He was arrested in 2009 after an off-duty police officer saw him snorting cocaine off of the back of a toilet in a bar. Those charges were later dismissed.
He was also arrested in 2015 on charges of driving under the influence and in 2016, he was accused of exposing himself at a QuikTrip in Suwanee.
No word on when he's expected in court on his recent arrest.
