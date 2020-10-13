ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Reorganization efforts made by the Atlanta Falcons continues this week with roster changes announced Tuesday.
Rookie Marlon Davidson has been moved to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Davidson, a defensive tackle, was selected 47th overall during the 2020 NFL Draft out of Auburn. Per club policy a player's medical status cannot be disclosed.
We have signed Tyler Hall to the active roster and have signed James Burgess to the practice squad. We have also placed Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 📝 - https://t.co/2DJsuKEm7x pic.twitter.com/Fg9G6T7ZYZ— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 13, 2020
Other roster changes include cornerback Tyler Hall being singed to the active roster and linebacker James Burgess signed to the practice squad. Hall has spent the first five weeks of the season on the practice squad.
Burgess, who was drafted in 2016 out of Louisville, most recently played for the New York Jects in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.