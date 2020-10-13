ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Reorganization efforts made by the Atlanta Falcons continues this week with roster changes announced Tuesday.

Rookie Marlon Davidson has been moved to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Davidson, a defensive tackle, was selected 47th overall during the 2020 NFL Draft out of Auburn. Per club policy a player's medical status cannot be disclosed.

Other roster changes include cornerback Tyler Hall being singed to the active roster and linebacker James Burgess signed to the practice squad. Hall has spent the first five weeks of the season on the practice squad.

Burgess, who was drafted in 2016 out of Louisville, most recently played for the New York Jects in 2019.