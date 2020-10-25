ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Falcons hoped to get their second win of the season on Sunday as they battled the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but ultimately lost 23-22.
The Falcons started the season losing their first five games in a row, but finally got their first win of the season last Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
Heading into this week’s game, the Falcons announced defensive end Austin Edwards and Edmond Robison, linebacker, were promoted to the active squad as COVID-19 replacements against the Lions.
The Lions were able to score the first touchdown of the game, but the Falcons were able to take the lead by four points as the team went into overtime.
The Falcons ended the game with a 23-22 loss to the Lions.
