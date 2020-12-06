The Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints went head to head again on Sunday.
This is the second time in three weeks both teams battled for victory and both times the Falcons fell short.
Headed into halftime, the Falcons were trailing the Saints 14 to 9. Wide receiver Julio Jones caught five passes in the first half.
But, all those efforts were not enough to overcome the Saints' defense, losing the game 21 to 16. The Falcons have won 4 games and lost 7 this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.