ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced more than $5 million in funding for immediate and long-term recovery assistance to critical support organizations in Georgia and Montana.
The foundation will grant the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund $5 million to help serve "the immediate needs of economically vulnerable populations who are suddenly facing a gap in support" and other needed areas.
“As a Family Foundation we have always believed that it is the power of many that will make the greatest impact on the most pressing issues in our society,” said Arthur M. Blank, Chairman of The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation in a statement. “This is that moment - to join together to truly harness the power of all of us to address a challenge that knows no boundaries and has no precedent in our lifetimes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.