Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints fumbles the ball as A.J. Terrell #24 of the Atlanta Falcons defends in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 Chris Graythen

The Atlanta Falcons took on the New Orleans Saints Sunday in what started as a game of the field goals.

Falcons, with 3 wins and 6 losses so far this season, successfully kicked three field goals during the first half of the game.

Falcons Younghoe Koo kicked the first field goal of the game from the 28-yard-line, followed by two additional field goals from the 51 and 52-yard lines.

Wil Lutz, kicker for the Saints, kicked a 22-yard field goal, during the first quarter.

The Falcons added to their losing column after scoring 9 to the Saints' 24.

Today’s game did set a record for one Saints player.

According to the Saints, New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas set a record for most receptions through a player’s first five season in NFL history. Thomas was sidelined with injuries from week two through week nine.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.