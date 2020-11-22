The Atlanta Falcons took on the New Orleans Saints Sunday in what started as a game of the field goals.
Falcons, with 3 wins and 6 losses so far this season, successfully kicked three field goals during the first half of the game.
Falcons Younghoe Koo kicked the first field goal of the game from the 28-yard-line, followed by two additional field goals from the 51 and 52-yard lines.
Wil Lutz, kicker for the Saints, kicked a 22-yard field goal, during the first quarter.
The Falcons added to their losing column after scoring 9 to the Saints' 24.
Today’s game did set a record for one Saints player.
According to the Saints, New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas set a record for most receptions through a player’s first five season in NFL history. Thomas was sidelined with injuries from week two through week nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.