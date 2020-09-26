ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons' 2020 first round pick, cornerback AJ Terrell, will become the first NFL player to miss a game due to coronavirus this season.
Terrell, an Atlanta native who attended Westlake High School was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he will be out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.
The Atlanta Falcons released a statement:
"The Atlanta Falcons have placed cornerback A.J. Terrell on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and have elevated linebacker Edmond Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster as a Covid replacement. The Falcons have also elevated cornerbacks Delrick Abrams Jr. and Tyler Hall from the practice squad to the active roster for the Chicago game. Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19."
