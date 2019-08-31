Atlanta Falcons v Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: Matt Bryant #3 of the Atlanta Falcons kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons roster is set leading into week one of NFL action.

The Falcons waived several players Saturday in order to meet the league’s roster limit of 53 players. They currently sit at 52. 

In news that should excite long-time fans, the team has agreed to terms with kicker Matt Bryant. Bryant was released following the 2018 season in favor of Giorgio Tavecchio, himself one of the many players released in Saturday’s cuts.

Bryant is known as a dominant force in the kicking game, having made 86.2 percent of his field goals since coming into the league. His 388 made field goals put him fourth among all active kickers. 

Atlanta’s depth chart is ready to be put to the test as they look ahead to their week one matchup against the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.

Below is the current Atlanta Falcons roster: 

QUARTERBACKS (2)

  

DEFENSIVE LINE (9)

Matt Ryan

  

Allen Bailey

Matt Schaub

  

Vic Beasley Jr.

   

Adrian Clayborn

RUNNING BACKS (6)

  

John Cominsky 

Kenjon Barner

  

Jack Crawford 

Devonta Freeman

  

Tyeler Davison

Brian Hill

  

Grady Jarrett

Qadree Ollison

  

Takk McKinley

Ricky Ortiz

  

Deadrin Senat

Ito Smith

   
   

LINEBACKERS (5)

WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

  

De’Vondre Campbell

Russell Gage

  

Jermaine Grace

Justin Hardy

  

Deion Jones

Julio Jones

  

Foyesade Oluokun

Calvin Ridley

  

Duke Riley

Mohamed Sanu

   

Olamide Zaccheaus

  

DEFENSIVE BACKS (10)

   

Ricardo Allen

TIGHT ENDS (3)

  

Kemal Ishmael

Jaeden Graham

  

Damontae Kazee

Austin Hooper

  

Jordan Miller

Luke Stocker

  

Keanu Neal

   

Sharrod Neasman

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

  

Isaiah Oliver

Jamon Brown

  

Kendall Sheffield

James Carpenter

  

Desmond Trufant

Matt Gono

  

Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Chris Lindstrom

   

Alex Mack

  

SPECIALISTS (2)

Jake Matthews

  

Matt Bosher

Kaleb McGary

  

Josh Harris

Ty Sambrailo

   

Wes Schweitzer

   

 

 

 

PLAYER

  

TRANSACTION

DB Parker Baldwin

  

Waived

LB Yurik Bethune

  

Waived

WR Christian Blake

  

Waived

RB Tony Brooks-James

  

Waived

LB Richie Brown

  

Waived; Injured

CB Taveze Calhoun

  

Waived; Injured

LB Bruce Carter

  

Released

DT Stefan Charles

  

Released

S Chris Cooper

  

Waived

LB Tre’ Crawford

  

Waived

TE Thomas Duarte

  

Waived

QB Danny Etling

  

Waived

OL Adam Gettis

  

Released

TE Alex Gray

  

Waived; Injured

WR Devin Gray

  

Waived

WR Marcus Green

  

Waived

DL Ra’Shede Hageman

 

 

Reserve/Suspended

G Sean Harlow

  

Waived

DE Austin Larkin

  

Waived

S Ronald Martin

  

Waived

LB Chase Middleton

  

Waived

DE Durrant Miles

  

Waived

C Chandler Miller

  

Waived

CB Jalen Myrick

  

Waived

CB Ryan Neal

  

Waived

DE Chris Odom

  

Waived

TE Logan Paulsen

  

Released

LB Del’Shawn Phillips

  

Waived; Injury Settlement

OL Jalen Robinson

  

Waived

QB Matt Simms

  

Injured Reserve

CB Jayson Stanley

  

Waived; Injury Settlement

K Giorgio Tavecchio

  

Waived

DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

  

Waived

K Blair Walsh

  

Released

WR C.J. Worton

  

Waived

OL John Wetzel

  

Released

DT Justin Zimmer

  

Waived

 

