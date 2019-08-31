ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons roster is set leading into week one of NFL action.
The Falcons waived several players Saturday in order to meet the league’s roster limit of 53 players. They currently sit at 52.
In news that should excite long-time fans, the team has agreed to terms with kicker Matt Bryant. Bryant was released following the 2018 season in favor of Giorgio Tavecchio, himself one of the many players released in Saturday’s cuts.
Bryant is known as a dominant force in the kicking game, having made 86.2 percent of his field goals since coming into the league. His 388 made field goals put him fourth among all active kickers.
Atlanta’s depth chart is ready to be put to the test as they look ahead to their week one matchup against the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.
Below is the current Atlanta Falcons roster:
QUARTERBACKS (2)
DEFENSIVE LINE (9)
Matt Ryan
Allen Bailey
Matt Schaub
Vic Beasley Jr.
Adrian Clayborn
RUNNING BACKS (6)
John Cominsky
Kenjon Barner
Jack Crawford
Devonta Freeman
Tyeler Davison
Brian Hill
Grady Jarrett
Qadree Ollison
Takk McKinley
Ricky Ortiz
Deadrin Senat
Ito Smith
LINEBACKERS (5)
WIDE RECEIVERS (6)
De’Vondre Campbell
Russell Gage
Jermaine Grace
Justin Hardy
Deion Jones
Julio Jones
Foyesade Oluokun
Calvin Ridley
Duke Riley
Mohamed Sanu
Olamide Zaccheaus
DEFENSIVE BACKS (10)
Ricardo Allen
TIGHT ENDS (3)
Kemal Ishmael
Jaeden Graham
Damontae Kazee
Austin Hooper
Jordan Miller
Luke Stocker
Keanu Neal
Sharrod Neasman
OFFENSIVE LINE (9)
Isaiah Oliver
Jamon Brown
Kendall Sheffield
James Carpenter
Desmond Trufant
Matt Gono
Blidi Wreh-Wilson
Chris Lindstrom
Alex Mack
SPECIALISTS (2)
Jake Matthews
Matt Bosher
Kaleb McGary
Josh Harris
Ty Sambrailo
Wes Schweitzer
PLAYER
TRANSACTION
DB Parker Baldwin
Waived
LB Yurik Bethune
Waived
WR Christian Blake
Waived
RB Tony Brooks-James
Waived
LB Richie Brown
Waived; Injured
CB Taveze Calhoun
Waived; Injured
LB Bruce Carter
Released
DT Stefan Charles
Released
S Chris Cooper
Waived
LB Tre’ Crawford
Waived
TE Thomas Duarte
Waived
QB Danny Etling
Waived
OL Adam Gettis
Released
TE Alex Gray
Waived; Injured
WR Devin Gray
Waived
WR Marcus Green
Waived
DL Ra’Shede Hageman
Reserve/Suspended
G Sean Harlow
Waived
DE Austin Larkin
Waived
S Ronald Martin
Waived
LB Chase Middleton
Waived
DE Durrant Miles
Waived
C Chandler Miller
Waived
CB Jalen Myrick
Waived
CB Ryan Neal
Waived
DE Chris Odom
Waived
TE Logan Paulsen
Released
LB Del’Shawn Phillips
Waived; Injury Settlement
OL Jalen Robinson
Waived
QB Matt Simms
Injured Reserve
CB Jayson Stanley
Waived; Injury Settlement
K Giorgio Tavecchio
Waived
DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
Waived
K Blair Walsh
Released
WR C.J. Worton
Waived
OL John Wetzel
Released
DT Justin Zimmer
Waived
