ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Atlanta Falcons suffered their sixth straight loss on Sunday in a home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The loss comes on the heels of an already disappointing season that has caused many fans to lose hope -- some even calling for the firing of the team’s head coach, Dan Quinn.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a press conference following the game, “I’m extraordinarily disappointed in the season. Nobody would have anticipated 1 and 7 and the lack of consistency."

Blank did not say what this means for Quinn specifically, but he did acknowledge that changes are likely to come.

"This is a performance-driven business. We'll continue to look at everything we can and make the right decisions when we have to make them. I'm not bashful about making those decisions. In almost 20 years, I've had to do it almost 5 times now," he said.

Blank said he understands the responsibility he has to the fans, sponsors, players, and coaches to put a winning team on the field.

"We're still committed to that a thousand percent," he said.

The Falcons’ next game will be against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints have a 7 and 1 record for the season, having lost 27-9 to the Los Angeles Rams last month.