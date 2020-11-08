The Atlanta Falcons scored their third victory of the season on Sunday in a win over the Denver Broncos. The Falcons, who started the game with two wins and six losses this season, dominated the Broncos for most of the game.
Quarterback Matt Ryan made history on Sunday when he passed NFL great Peyton Manning’s record for the most completions through a quarterback's first 13 seasons.
The Falcons ended the game scoring 34 to the Bronco’s 27.
This is the third win for the Falcons under interim head coach Raheem Morris’ leadership.
