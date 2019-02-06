Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The Atlanta Falcons will be searching for a new kicker in the off-season after the team released Matt Bryant.
Bryant made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning.
In the tweet, Bryant said he was informed Tuesday night of the move, saying the "team was moving on from my services and I would be released."
He also thanked fans for their support.
Bryant spent 10 years in a Falcons uniform and is the team's all-time leading scorer. He also played in the 2016 Pro Bowl Game as a member of the team.
Bryant played in 13 of the team's game in 2018, connecting on over 95 percent of his field goals and over 94 percent on extra points.
Although he didn't say why he was being released, speculation is that it is contract-related.
According to Spotrac.com, Bryant's salary cap hit would have been $4.16 million (base salary of $2.45 million; signing bonus of $666,666 and roster bonus of $1.05 million).
By cutting him, with a designation of a post-June 1 release, the team splits the dead money out over two years at $666,666 per season and gets a salary cap savings this year of $3.5 million.
Bryant agreed to a 3-year contract extension before the 2018 season.
#theshowmustgoon pic.twitter.com/J63iycYTSY— matt bryant (@Matt_Bryant3) February 6, 2019
