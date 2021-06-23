ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Falcons announced plans to host an open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this summer.
The 2021 AT&T Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice will take place on the afternoon of August 7.
Tickets go on sale July 8 via Ticketmaster at $5 each. All proceeds will go to Emory Healthcare's research and discovery program.
The open practice will also feature entertainment from cheerleaders, the drumline, and the Atlanta Falcons Legends.
Due to current NFL COVID-19 protocols, opportunities for player autographs will not be available.
Learn more information about the practice here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.