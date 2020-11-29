The Atlanta Falcons trounced the Las Vegas Raiders 43-6 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons began the game announcing its star wide receiver, Julio Jones, would not play in Sunday’s game.
The Falcons placed Jones on its inactive roster on Sunday.
This comes as Jones aggravated his hamstring in last weekend’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.
After Sunday’s win, the Falcons current record is 4 wins and 7 losses. The Falcons announced Matt Ryan had some bragging rights after Sunday’s game.
Ryan became the fourth player in team history to play in 200 career games.
