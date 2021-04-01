The Atlanta Falcons will be one of several NFL teams playing a game in London during the 2021 NFL Season. It will be the second time the Falcons have been to London to play a game.
The NFL didn't reveal the Falcons opponent for the game, but will when the full, regular season schedule is released in May. The team did say it would be a non-divisional opponent which leaves it as one of the following teams: Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Washington Football Team.
Falcons fans will lose out on one home game due to the game being moved to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Falcons officials said season ticket members will be issued a credit for the lost home game when the opponent is set and the regular season schedule is revealed.
The NFL season will be different in 2021 as 17 games will be scheduled. The Falcons will have nine home games this year, including two pre-season games. The pre-season has been shortened by a week due to the regular season schedule expanding to 17 games.
