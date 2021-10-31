ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Star wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced he will be stepping away from football indefinitely Sunday afternoon.
In the tweet announcing the decision, he said:
October 31, 2021
Ridley missed his second game of the season on Sunday to deal with a personal matter.
He also did not travel to London for the team's game against the Jets on Oct. 10, but did play against the Dolphins last week.
It is unclear at this time when or if he plans to return.
