ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones will traded to the Tennessee Titans, according to an initial report from ESPN and later confirmed by the team.

ESPN's Dianna Russini tweeted the news Sunday afternoon, saying the deal should be done within the next 24-48 hours barring any setbacks. She reports the Falcons and Titans are still finalizing the deal, which could become official Monday.

It appears the Falcons will be getting at least a second round pick back from the Titans in the trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The trade follows a rocky offseason in which Jones brought his future with the Falcons to a head in a brief interview last month with former NFL star Shannon Sharpe.

“I’m outta there," Jones told the host of the “Undisputed” on FS1. When asked where he wants to play, the 32-year-old replied, “Right now, I wanna win.”

In addition to his interview with Sharpe, a photo surfaced on social media of the receiver posing with a fan while wearing a Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt.

Jones' status certainly became a hot topic around the league, with Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins even sending a tweet — since deleted — implying he'd be willing to restructure his contract if that's what it took for the Cardinals to deal for Jones.

Rookie coach Arthur Smith had been tight-lipped about the Falcons' options for keeping Jones, but insisted that he doesn’t begrudge him for making public his desire to play elsewhere.

“We encourage our players to speak for themselves,” Smith said during a press conference in April. “We've had multiple private conversations with our players. Those conversations will remain private on my end.”

Smith and new general manager Terry Fontenot had made it clear that all options were on the table as they attempt to rebuild the roster and deal with troublesome salary cap limitations, which could be eased greatly by trading Jones.

Jones is a seven-time NFL Pro-Bowler, and has amassed 12,896 yards on 848 receptions with 60 touchdowns over his 10 seasons with the Falcons. Jones is the all-time NFL leader in receiving yards per game at 95.5 yards per game.

Jones was first-team All-Pro in 2015 and 2016, when he lead the NFL in both receptions and yards. He was named second-team All-Pro in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

