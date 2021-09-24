fall_festivals_2021

Here is a list of fall festivals in the state of Georgia. Although we've done our best to verify these festivals are still happening, you may want to do your own research before attending. Also, be aware that many festivals require masks and social distancing despite being mostly outdoors. 

SEPTEMBER

Food That Rocks food festival 

When: Sept. 23-25

Where: Sandy Springs

How much: Tickets start at $80

What: Food from local restaurants, live music and wine/beer/cocktails.

Savannah Jazz Festival 

When: Sept. 23-26

Where: Savannah

How much: Free admission

What: Performers include Shawn Purcell, Ranky Tanky, John Lee with Laurence Hobgood, U.S. Navy Commodores Band, Grant Green Jr., Don Braden, Kenny Banks Jr. and more.

Atlanta Greek Festival 

When: Sept. 24-26

Where: Annunciation Greek orthodox Cathedral

How much: $2-$55

What: This year's Atlanta Greek Festival is a drive-thru festival. Place your order online and pick it up.

A Night Out for John Howell Park (replacing Virginia-Highland Summerfest) 

When: Sept. 24

Where: John Howell Park

How much: $25 per person, $10 for children 10 and under

What: Catered dinner by D.B.A. Barbecue.

Big Red Apple Festival 

When: Sept. 25

Where: Downtown Cornelia

How much: Free admission

What: Hayrides, cornhole tournament, car show, kids zone, arts and crafts vendors, carriage rides, food vendors, live entertainment and more.

Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest 

When: Sept. 25

Where: downtown Alpharetta

How much: $20 general admission

What: Annual beer festival with beer, live music and food.

Riverfest Arts and Crafts Festival 

When: Sept. 25

Where: Etowah River park, Canton

How much: $5 donation requested

What: Arts and crafts festival, live entertainment, concessions and children's activities.

East Atlanta Strut 

When: Sept. 25

Where: East Atlanta

How much: Free admission

What: Celebrate Atlanta's art, culture and quirkiness. Arts and crafts, food, drink, live music, parade and more.

Viva Tequila Festival 

When: Sept. 25

Where: Truist Park

How much: $35 to $50

What: More than 30 hand-crafted, small-batch tequilas from Mexico paired with small plates from Atlanta's top chefs and restaurants.

Duluth Fall Festival

When: Sept. 25-26

Where: downtown Duluth

How much: Free admission

What: Annual fall festival with arts and crafts, food and live entertainment.

Sweet Auburn Music Fest 

When: Sept. 25-26

Where: Auburn Avenue

How much: Free admission

What: Annual R&B, hip-hop and gospel music festival with food, children's activities and more.

Afropunk Atlanta

When: Sept. 25-26

Where: Atlantic Station

How much: Tickets start at $70

What: Festival celebrating African music and heritage with live music, art, film, vendors, food and more. https://afropunk.com/festival/atlanta/

Sandy Springs Artspalooza 

When: Sept. 25-26

Where: Lake Forrest Drive

How much: Free admission

What: Arts festival with emphasis on visual arts and handcrafted items. Up to 150 painters, photographers, sculpters, leather and metal craft persons, glass blowers, jewelers and more.

Recovery Rocks Festival 

When: Sept. 26

Where: Cumming Fairground

How much: Tickets start at $10

What: One of the largest family-friendly, sober-social festival in Georgia. Four bands, Kidz Zone, food and local vendors.

Sunday in the Park at Oakland Cemetery/Tunes from the Tombs 

When: Sept. 26

Where: Oakland Cemetery

How much: Tickets start at $20

What: Annual fall festival with living history, tours, music, artists, food trucks and more.

North Georgia State Fair 

When: Sept. 23-Oct. 3

Where: Marietta

How much: Tickets start at $10 for adults

What: Annual state fair with carnival, animal shows, exhibits, food, and more.

Hahira Honey Bee Festival 

When: Sept. 27-Oct. 2

Where: Hahira

How much: Free admission

What: Annual fall festival with arts and crafts, food, live music, children's activities and more.

Westobou Festival 

When: Sept. 30-Oct. 3

Where: Downtown Augusta

How much: Free admission

What: Celebration of arts and creativity showcasing music, dance, film, spoken word and visual art.

Helen Oktoberfest 

When: Now through Nov. 7

Where: Helen

How much: Free admission

What: Annual Oktoberfest celebration in the Alpine-themed city of Helen. 

OCTOBER

Georgia State Fair 

When: Oct. 1-10

Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway

How much: Tickets start at $10 for adults

What: Annual state fair with family-friendly entertainment, animals, food, carnival and more.

Decatur Book Festival 

When: Oct. 1-3

Where: Downtown Decatur

How much: Free admission

What: Largest independent book festival in the country. There will be book signings, author readings, panel discussions, children's area, live music, parades, cooking demonstrations, poetry slams and more.

Atlanta Pizza Festival 

When: Oct. 2

Where: Atlantic Station

How much: Tickets start at $15

What: Pizza vendors, live music and beer/wine.

Taste of Tucker 

When: Oct. 2

Where: Main Street in downtown Tucker

How much: 10 taste tickets for $10

What: Dozens of restaurants and various non-food venors, live entertainment, kids zone and more.

Atlanta Mimosa Festival 

When: Oct. 2

Where: Historic 4th Ward Skate park

How much: Tickets start at $45

What: Mimosa-themed festival with drinks, food and live music.

Fall Fest in Candler Park 

When: Oct. 2

Where: Candler Park

How much: Free admission

What: Tasty treats, live music, kid-friendly fun, art and more.

Oliver Hardy Festival 

When: Oct. 2

Where: Harlem

How much:

What: Festival in honor of comedian Oliver Hardy in his hometown. Arts and crafts, food, live entertainment, and movie shorts in the theater.

ATL Hip Hop Day 

When: Oct. 2-3

Where: Woodruff Park

How much: Free admission

What: Annual hip hop festival featuring DJ Swamp Izzo, Fort Knox, Sean Teezy, Niko the Beachkid, Hectic Dabackpacka, Suave and more.

Old Fourth Ward Park Arts Festival 

When: Oct. 2-3

Where: History Fourth Ward park

How much: Free admission

What: Arts and crafts fair with live music and food.

Whaley's Fall Craft Fair 

When: Oct. 2-3

Where: Gay

How much: Free admission

What: Annual arts and crafts fair timed to coincide with the annual Cotton Pickin' Fair.

Cotton Pickin' Fair 

When: Oct. 2-3

Where: Gay

How much: $10 general admission

What: Twice-annual arts and crafts fair with hundreds of vendors, antiques, food, children's rides and live entertainment.

Cumming Country Fair 

When: Oct. 7-17

Where: Cumming Fairgrounds

How much: $10 for ages 10 and up

What: County fair with concerts, history exhibits, discount days, amusement rides, fair food and more.

Wire and Wood Songwriters Festival 

When: Oct. 8-9

Where: downtown Alpharetta

How much: Free admission

What: Music festival featuring country, rock, blues, Americana and bluegrass. More than 30 artists and 6 stages.

Georgia Mountain Fall Festival 

When: Oct. 8-16

Where: Fairgrounds in Hiawassee

How much: Tickets start at $12 general admission

What: Arts and crafts, live entertainment, educational demonstrations, contests, food and more.

Fall Fest at East Cobb 

When: Oct. 9

Where: Central Avenue between Kale Me Crazy and Banana Republic

How much: Free admission

What: Family-friendly activities. Free face painting, balloon art and interactive entertainment. Food and beverages.

Mable House Harvest Festival 

When: Oct. 9

Where: Floyd Road in Mableton

How much: Free admission

What: There will be hayrides, crafts, music, games, petting farm and more.

Taste of Acworth 

When: Oct. 9

Where: downtown Acworth

How much: Free admission

What: More than 120 booths, children's activities, dog show, fashion show and live entertainment.

Fall Farm Days at Smith Plantation 

When: Oct. 9

Where: Smith Plantation in Roswell

How much: Free admission

What: Petting zoo, pumpkin patch, arts and crafts, kids sing-along, hands-on activities for children, demonstrations of hearth cooking, blacksmithing and pottery and more.

ONE Musicfest 

When: Oct. 9-10

Where: Centennial Olympic Park

How much: Tickets start at $169

What: Music festival featuring performances by H.E.R., Lil Wayne, The Isley Brothers, Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Big Boi, Masego, Young Do and more.

Festival on Ponce 

When: Oct. 9-10

Where: Olmstead Linear park

How much: Free admission

What: Arts and crafts festival featuring fok and outsider art, food, and children's activities.

Blairsville Sorghum Festival 

When: Oct. 9-10 and 16-17

Where: Blairsville

How much: Free admission

What: Arts and crafts, food, music, square dancing, biscuit eating, pole climbing, log sawing, horseshoes, rock throwing and sorghum mill grinding.

Prater's Mill Country Fair 

When: Oct. 9-10

Where: Prater's Mill Heritage Park in Dalton

How much: $7 general admission

What: Mountain music, Southern food, living history exhibits, arts and crafts, train rides for kids, demonstrations and more.

Georgia Apple Festival 

When: Oct. 9-10 and 16-17

Where: Ellijay Lions Club Fairgrounds

How much: $5 for ages over 10

What: More than 300 vendors, on-site demonstrations, parade, antique car show and more.

Stone Mountain Highland Games 

When: Oct. 15-17

Where: Stone Mountain Park

How much: $20 general admission

What: Traditional Highland games, food, vendors, live entertainment and more.

Magnolia Fine Arts Festival 

When: Oct. 16-17

Where: Drake Field, Peachtree City

How much: Free admission

What: Local and regional visual artists, a variety of live music and dance, food and more.

Gold Rush Days Festival 

When: Oct. 16-17

Where: Downtown Dahlonega

How much: Free admission

What: Celebrate the discovery of gold in Dahlonega with arts and crafts, food, live entertainment and more.

Snellville Fall Festival 

When: Oct. 16

Where: Snellville Town Green

How much: $10 for activity band

What: Activities include rock wall, trackless train, inflatable slide, obstacle course, 9-hole mini golf and more. There will also be live entertainment, pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts vendors, food and more.

Loganville Autumn Fest 

When: Oct. 16

Where: downtown Loganville

How much: Free admission

What: Live entertainment, 200 vendors, food and children's activities.

Johns Creek Arts Festival https://www.splashfestivals.com/events-festivals/johns-creek-arts-festival/

When: Oct. 16

Where:Atlanta Athletic Club

How much: Free admission

What: Variety of artisans, vendors and exhibitors from around the country. There will be paintings, poetry, metalwork, folk art, jewelry, yard art and more.

Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival 

When: Oct. 17

Where: Brook Run Park and Playground, Dunwoody

How much: Tasting tickets are $1 each (at least 10 recommended)

What: All spectrums of the Jewish community participate in this festival and everyone in Atlanta is welcome to attend.

Shaky Knees Music Festival 

When: Oct. 22-24

Where: Central Park

How much: Tickets start at $99

What: Music festival featuring indie rock, folk and country music with food and other activities. Performers include Foo Fighters, St. Vincent, mac Demarco, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, White Reaper, Alice Cooper, Portugal. The Man, Garbage, The Hives, Living Colour and many more.

A3C Festival & Conference

When: Oct. 22-24

Where: Georgia Freight Depot

How much: $35 to $199

What: A3C is a music, tech, film and cultural festival.

Mountain Moonshine Festival 

When: Oct. 22-24

Where: Downtown Dawsonville

How much: Free admission

What: Parade of moonshine and revenue cars, vendors, two stages with live entertainment, food and more.

Atlanta Chili Cook Off 

When: Oct. 23

Where: Brook Run Park

How much: $10 in advance, $35 VIP in advance

What: 75 teams scheduled to compete. There will also be live music and entertainment.

Johns Creek International Festival 

When: Oct. 23

Where: City hall

How much: Free admission

What: Celebrate countries and cultures from around the world with music, global marketplace and children's activities.

Chiaha Harvest Fair 

When: Oct. 23-24

Where: Ridge Ferry Park in Rome

How much: Free admission

What: Artists and craftsmen from around the country, live music, local food venors and more.

Smyrna Fall Jonquil Festival 

When: Oct. 23-24

Where: Smyrna Village Green

How much: Free admission

What: More than 125 booths featuring arts and crafts, puppet shows, live music, food and children's activities.

NOVEMBER

Chomp and Stomp Chili Cook-off Festival

When: Nov. 6

Where: Cabbagetown Park

How much: Free admission

What: Chili cook-off, fun run, artist market, bluegrass music and more.

Chastain Park Fall Festival 

When: Nov. 6-7

Where: Chastain Park

How much: Free admission

What: Arts and crafts festival with live music and food.

Suwanee Wine Fest 

When: Nov. 6

Where: Suwanee Town Center Park

How much: Free admission

What: More than 150 wines and local wine experts, live music, artisanal products from local vendors, food from local restaurants and more.

Taste of Kennesaw 

When: Nov. 6

Where: downtown Kennesaw

What: More than 30 food booths, a beer garden, children's activities, and live entertainment.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights 

When: Nov. 13-Jan. 15, 2022

Where: Atlanta Botanical Park

How much: Tickets start at $22.95

What: Holiday display of lights.

If you would like to submit information about a festival for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

