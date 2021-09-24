Here is a list of fall festivals in the state of Georgia. Although we've done our best to verify these festivals are still happening, you may want to do your own research before attending. Also, be aware that many festivals require masks and social distancing despite being mostly outdoors.
SEPTEMBER
When: Sept. 23-25
Where: Sandy Springs
How much: Tickets start at $80
What: Food from local restaurants, live music and wine/beer/cocktails.
When: Sept. 23-26
Where: Savannah
How much: Free admission
What: Performers include Shawn Purcell, Ranky Tanky, John Lee with Laurence Hobgood, U.S. Navy Commodores Band, Grant Green Jr., Don Braden, Kenny Banks Jr. and more.
When: Sept. 24-26
Where: Annunciation Greek orthodox Cathedral
How much: $2-$55
What: This year's Atlanta Greek Festival is a drive-thru festival. Place your order online and pick it up.
A Night Out for John Howell Park (replacing Virginia-Highland Summerfest)
When: Sept. 24
Where: John Howell Park
How much: $25 per person, $10 for children 10 and under
What: Catered dinner by D.B.A. Barbecue.
When: Sept. 25
Where: Downtown Cornelia
How much: Free admission
What: Hayrides, cornhole tournament, car show, kids zone, arts and crafts vendors, carriage rides, food vendors, live entertainment and more.
When: Sept. 25
Where: downtown Alpharetta
How much: $20 general admission
What: Annual beer festival with beer, live music and food.
Riverfest Arts and Crafts Festival
When: Sept. 25
Where: Etowah River park, Canton
How much: $5 donation requested
What: Arts and crafts festival, live entertainment, concessions and children's activities.
When: Sept. 25
Where: East Atlanta
How much: Free admission
What: Celebrate Atlanta's art, culture and quirkiness. Arts and crafts, food, drink, live music, parade and more.
When: Sept. 25
Where: Truist Park
How much: $35 to $50
What: More than 30 hand-crafted, small-batch tequilas from Mexico paired with small plates from Atlanta's top chefs and restaurants.
When: Sept. 25-26
Where: downtown Duluth
How much: Free admission
What: Annual fall festival with arts and crafts, food and live entertainment.
When: Sept. 25-26
Where: Auburn Avenue
How much: Free admission
What: Annual R&B, hip-hop and gospel music festival with food, children's activities and more.
When: Sept. 25-26
Where: Atlantic Station
How much: Tickets start at $70
What: Festival celebrating African music and heritage with live music, art, film, vendors, food and more. https://afropunk.com/festival/atlanta/
When: Sept. 25-26
Where: Lake Forrest Drive
How much: Free admission
What: Arts festival with emphasis on visual arts and handcrafted items. Up to 150 painters, photographers, sculpters, leather and metal craft persons, glass blowers, jewelers and more.
When: Sept. 26
Where: Cumming Fairground
How much: Tickets start at $10
What: One of the largest family-friendly, sober-social festival in Georgia. Four bands, Kidz Zone, food and local vendors.
Sunday in the Park at Oakland Cemetery/Tunes from the Tombs
When: Sept. 26
Where: Oakland Cemetery
How much: Tickets start at $20
What: Annual fall festival with living history, tours, music, artists, food trucks and more.
When: Sept. 23-Oct. 3
Where: Marietta
How much: Tickets start at $10 for adults
What: Annual state fair with carnival, animal shows, exhibits, food, and more.
When: Sept. 27-Oct. 2
Where: Hahira
How much: Free admission
What: Annual fall festival with arts and crafts, food, live music, children's activities and more.
When: Sept. 30-Oct. 3
Where: Downtown Augusta
How much: Free admission
What: Celebration of arts and creativity showcasing music, dance, film, spoken word and visual art.
When: Now through Nov. 7
Where: Helen
How much: Free admission
What: Annual Oktoberfest celebration in the Alpine-themed city of Helen.
OCTOBER
When: Oct. 1-10
Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway
How much: Tickets start at $10 for adults
What: Annual state fair with family-friendly entertainment, animals, food, carnival and more.
When: Oct. 1-3
Where: Downtown Decatur
How much: Free admission
What: Largest independent book festival in the country. There will be book signings, author readings, panel discussions, children's area, live music, parades, cooking demonstrations, poetry slams and more.
When: Oct. 2
Where: Atlantic Station
How much: Tickets start at $15
What: Pizza vendors, live music and beer/wine.
When: Oct. 2
Where: Main Street in downtown Tucker
How much: 10 taste tickets for $10
What: Dozens of restaurants and various non-food venors, live entertainment, kids zone and more.
When: Oct. 2
Where: Historic 4th Ward Skate park
How much: Tickets start at $45
What: Mimosa-themed festival with drinks, food and live music.
When: Oct. 2
Where: Candler Park
How much: Free admission
What: Tasty treats, live music, kid-friendly fun, art and more.
When: Oct. 2
Where: Harlem
How much:
What: Festival in honor of comedian Oliver Hardy in his hometown. Arts and crafts, food, live entertainment, and movie shorts in the theater.
When: Oct. 2-3
Where: Woodruff Park
How much: Free admission
What: Annual hip hop festival featuring DJ Swamp Izzo, Fort Knox, Sean Teezy, Niko the Beachkid, Hectic Dabackpacka, Suave and more.
Old Fourth Ward Park Arts Festival
When: Oct. 2-3
Where: History Fourth Ward park
How much: Free admission
What: Arts and crafts fair with live music and food.
When: Oct. 2-3
Where: Gay
How much: Free admission
What: Annual arts and crafts fair timed to coincide with the annual Cotton Pickin' Fair.
When: Oct. 2-3
Where: Gay
How much: $10 general admission
What: Twice-annual arts and crafts fair with hundreds of vendors, antiques, food, children's rides and live entertainment.
When: Oct. 7-17
Where: Cumming Fairgrounds
How much: $10 for ages 10 and up
What: County fair with concerts, history exhibits, discount days, amusement rides, fair food and more.
Wire and Wood Songwriters Festival
When: Oct. 8-9
Where: downtown Alpharetta
How much: Free admission
What: Music festival featuring country, rock, blues, Americana and bluegrass. More than 30 artists and 6 stages.
Georgia Mountain Fall Festival
When: Oct. 8-16
Where: Fairgrounds in Hiawassee
How much: Tickets start at $12 general admission
What: Arts and crafts, live entertainment, educational demonstrations, contests, food and more.
When: Oct. 9
Where: Central Avenue between Kale Me Crazy and Banana Republic
How much: Free admission
What: Family-friendly activities. Free face painting, balloon art and interactive entertainment. Food and beverages.
When: Oct. 9
Where: Floyd Road in Mableton
How much: Free admission
What: There will be hayrides, crafts, music, games, petting farm and more.
When: Oct. 9
Where: downtown Acworth
How much: Free admission
What: More than 120 booths, children's activities, dog show, fashion show and live entertainment.
Fall Farm Days at Smith Plantation
When: Oct. 9
Where: Smith Plantation in Roswell
How much: Free admission
What: Petting zoo, pumpkin patch, arts and crafts, kids sing-along, hands-on activities for children, demonstrations of hearth cooking, blacksmithing and pottery and more.
When: Oct. 9-10
Where: Centennial Olympic Park
How much: Tickets start at $169
What: Music festival featuring performances by H.E.R., Lil Wayne, The Isley Brothers, Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Big Boi, Masego, Young Do and more.
When: Oct. 9-10
Where: Olmstead Linear park
How much: Free admission
What: Arts and crafts festival featuring fok and outsider art, food, and children's activities.
When: Oct. 9-10 and 16-17
Where: Blairsville
How much: Free admission
What: Arts and crafts, food, music, square dancing, biscuit eating, pole climbing, log sawing, horseshoes, rock throwing and sorghum mill grinding.
When: Oct. 9-10
Where: Prater's Mill Heritage Park in Dalton
How much: $7 general admission
What: Mountain music, Southern food, living history exhibits, arts and crafts, train rides for kids, demonstrations and more.
When: Oct. 9-10 and 16-17
Where: Ellijay Lions Club Fairgrounds
How much: $5 for ages over 10
What: More than 300 vendors, on-site demonstrations, parade, antique car show and more.
When: Oct. 15-17
Where: Stone Mountain Park
How much: $20 general admission
What: Traditional Highland games, food, vendors, live entertainment and more.
When: Oct. 16-17
Where: Drake Field, Peachtree City
How much: Free admission
What: Local and regional visual artists, a variety of live music and dance, food and more.
When: Oct. 16-17
Where: Downtown Dahlonega
How much: Free admission
What: Celebrate the discovery of gold in Dahlonega with arts and crafts, food, live entertainment and more.
When: Oct. 16
Where: Snellville Town Green
How much: $10 for activity band
What: Activities include rock wall, trackless train, inflatable slide, obstacle course, 9-hole mini golf and more. There will also be live entertainment, pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts vendors, food and more.
When: Oct. 16
Where: downtown Loganville
How much: Free admission
What: Live entertainment, 200 vendors, food and children's activities.
Johns Creek Arts Festival https://www.splashfestivals.com/events-festivals/johns-creek-arts-festival/
When: Oct. 16
Where:Atlanta Athletic Club
How much: Free admission
What: Variety of artisans, vendors and exhibitors from around the country. There will be paintings, poetry, metalwork, folk art, jewelry, yard art and more.
When: Oct. 17
Where: Brook Run Park and Playground, Dunwoody
How much: Tasting tickets are $1 each (at least 10 recommended)
What: All spectrums of the Jewish community participate in this festival and everyone in Atlanta is welcome to attend.
When: Oct. 22-24
Where: Central Park
How much: Tickets start at $99
What: Music festival featuring indie rock, folk and country music with food and other activities. Performers include Foo Fighters, St. Vincent, mac Demarco, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, White Reaper, Alice Cooper, Portugal. The Man, Garbage, The Hives, Living Colour and many more.
When: Oct. 22-24
Where: Georgia Freight Depot
How much: $35 to $199
What: A3C is a music, tech, film and cultural festival.
When: Oct. 22-24
Where: Downtown Dawsonville
How much: Free admission
What: Parade of moonshine and revenue cars, vendors, two stages with live entertainment, food and more.
When: Oct. 23
Where: Brook Run Park
How much: $10 in advance, $35 VIP in advance
What: 75 teams scheduled to compete. There will also be live music and entertainment.
Johns Creek International Festival
When: Oct. 23
Where: City hall
How much: Free admission
What: Celebrate countries and cultures from around the world with music, global marketplace and children's activities.
When: Oct. 23-24
Where: Ridge Ferry Park in Rome
How much: Free admission
What: Artists and craftsmen from around the country, live music, local food venors and more.
When: Oct. 23-24
Where: Smyrna Village Green
How much: Free admission
What: More than 125 booths featuring arts and crafts, puppet shows, live music, food and children's activities.
NOVEMBER
Chomp and Stomp Chili Cook-off Festival
When: Nov. 6
Where: Cabbagetown Park
How much: Free admission
What: Chili cook-off, fun run, artist market, bluegrass music and more.
When: Nov. 6-7
Where: Chastain Park
How much: Free admission
What: Arts and crafts festival with live music and food.
When: Nov. 6
Where: Suwanee Town Center Park
How much: Free admission
What: More than 150 wines and local wine experts, live music, artisanal products from local vendors, food from local restaurants and more.
When: Nov. 6
Where: downtown Kennesaw
What: More than 30 food booths, a beer garden, children's activities, and live entertainment.
When: Nov. 13-Jan. 15, 2022
Where: Atlanta Botanical Park
How much: Tickets start at $22.95
What: Holiday display of lights.
If you would like to submit information about a festival for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
