ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- There will be no fall sports or marching band activities at Rockdale County high schools or middle schools due to the threat rising COVID-19 cases across the state.

Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts issued the following statement regarding the postponement of activities until the second semester:

"As we contend with the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 public health crisis, we have continued to grapple with many aspects of ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Notwithstanding these challenges, we have continued to vigorously prioritize our student and staff safety and well-being by carefully tracking our local, regional and statewide public health data to inform our decision-making. Most recently, I determined that we would begin the 2020-21 school year virtually for the entire first semester due to the sustained upward trajectory of COVID-19 infections locally, regionally and statewide. I also directed that we would not require our teachers and staff to report to their school buildings to carry out their virtual duties first semester; however, we would afford them the option to occasionally work from their classrooms with prior approval from their principals. I have tasked our Director of Athletics with developing a second semester sports schedule for these traditional fall sports accordingly. As a district, we are committed to an active fall sports season; however, we must continue to prioritize above all else the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and athletic personnel. In my judgment, the prospects for a viable fall sports season are more favorable if implemented during second semester when hopefully we will have significantly reduced local, regional and statewide infection and hospitalization rates resulting in decreased case counts."

