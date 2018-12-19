Family and friends will say their final goodbyes Wednesday to a DeKalb County Police officer killed in the line of duty.
The second of two funerals for officer Edgar Flores will take place at 11 a.m. at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.
Internment will be held on Wednesday in the Yonah Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.
Officer Flores was fatally shot on Thursday during a routine traffic stop. The GBI says Flores pulled 33-year-old Brandon Taylor over on Candler Road. Officers said Taylor got out of his car and ran from Flores. Officers said Taylor then opened fire and shot Flores several times.
K9 officer Indi was also shot during the exchange. He was critically injured but has since been released from the animal hospital and is continuing to recover.
The first of two funerals for officer Flores was held Tuesday at All Saints Catholic Church on Mt. Vernon Road in Dunwoody.
Hundreds gathered to pay their respects to officer Flores, including many in the law enforcement field.
Injured K9 officer Indi was also at the funeral and visited Flores' casket.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been created to assist the family.
