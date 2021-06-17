DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — Just hours after Holly Springs Police Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop, he was given an escort by fellow police officers.
It is custom practice in law enforcement to never leave the side of a fallen officer following their death. Often times, that includes a police escort to the medical examiner's office, the funeral home and their final resting place.
Thursday, dozens of officers were on hand at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to escort their fallen brother.
GBI employees lined up outside the crime lab to watch the escort and pay their respects. The video was posted by the GBI, along with a written thank you that read, "From our family to yours, thank you for your service and may you rest in peace."
