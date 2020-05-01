Fallen Smyrna officer Christopher Ewing laid to rest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “Happy, loving, kind, brave and respect.”
Just a few words to describe 34-year-old Christopher Ewing, a Smyrna police officer killed in a car crash.
On Friday, a motorcade made its way to Truist Park, where Ewing was honored by officers from across the state.
On April 20th, Ewing was in his patrol car, when police said Robert Lorenzo Cox failed to yield while turning left and smashed into him. A warrant states that Cox was under the influence at the time and tried to remove beer bottles from his SUV before police arrived.
“He was a girl dad with three girls and no boys,” said Kimbra Ewing-Baskin. “Well unless you count Tyson, and that’s their only male dog.”
Ewing-Baskin gave a moving tribute, reading words from one of his daughters.
“Dad, I just want to say I love you, I’m proud of you and I miss you every day. Even though you aren’t physically here with us, you will always be with us in our thoughts and our hearts.”
Ewing was remembered as professional, the kind of officer any police department would love to have.
“Officer Ewing had a gritty determination to be the best,” said Robert Harvey, the Deputy Chief of the Smyrna Police Department. “With a relative degree of certainty, I can bet Chris had few regrets.”
“Though we have lost him far too soon, we will forever cherish the love we shared with him,” Ewing-Baskin said through tears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.