Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A tree has crashed down onto several vehicles near Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
The tree toppled over on Lowergate Drive near Gambrell Drive, just off Clifton Road.
Four vehicles were crushed by the tree but no injuries were sustained.
The vehicles were leaving a parking garage when the tree toppled over.
