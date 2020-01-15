Fallen tree totals unoccupied vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire crews are still working to clear debris and fallen trees days after weekend storms and heavy winds coursed across Metro Atlanta.
On Wednesday, a old tree in the Virginia Highlands are fell onto a car parked on St. Charles Avenue. Atlanta Fire crews do not believe the vehicle was unoccupied when the tree toppled over around 2:30 p.m.
As a result of the fallen tree, at least 300 customers are without power in the area.
