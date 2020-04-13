ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An elderly man said he feels lucky to be alive after a large tree fell from his neighbor's yard into his yard early Monday morning, crushing his car and narrowly missing the bedroom where he was sleeping.
Benniel Brown has lived in his Carey Drive home for 30 years. He said he woke up when he felt the house shake.
"I heard when it hit the house," he said, "and then the sheet rock just split up over my head.”
The wind gust that toppled the tree came from a severe storm that passed through metro Atlanta during the overnight hours. Falling trees and branches damaged several cars and homes.
Atlanta firefighters responded to the scene and determined that Brown's home was not structurally damaged.
Brown said his daughter lives in the area, but because of concerns about the coronavirus, he'd rather stay in his damaged home, which he said is fully insured.
Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.